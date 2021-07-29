

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Belgian brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (AHBIF.PK, BUD) reported Thursday that its second-quarter profit attributable to equity holders was $1.86 billion, up from $351 million last year. Earnings per share were $0.93, up from $0.18 a year ago.



Normalized profit attributable was $1.91 billion, higher than $921 million last year. Normalized earnings per share were $0.95, higher than prior year's $0.46.



Underlying profit attributable was $1.51 billion or $0.75 per share, compared to $790 million or $0.40 per share a year ago.



Normalized EBITDA increased 31 percent.



Revenue for the quarter climbed 27.6 percent to $13.54 billion from last year's $10.29 billion, with revenue per hl growth of 5.8 percent.



Total Volumes increased 20.8 percent to 144 845 thousand hls. Own beer volumes went up by 20.5 percent and non-beer volumes up by 23.2 percent.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company continues to expect EBITDA to grow between 8-12 percent and our revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price.



