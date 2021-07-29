

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) reported first-half net profit (Group Share) of 1,239 million euros, an increase of 14.9% as published and was up 23.1% excluding the currency impact. The recurring net profit grew by 11.3% and 19.3% excluding the currency impact.



Net earnings per share was up 14.8% at 2.63 euros per share compared to 2.29 euros reported in the 1st half of 2020.



Group revenue for the 1st half of 2021 totaled 10,846 million euros, up 9.2% on a comparable basis with the 1st half of 2020 which was affected by the public health crisis.



The cash flow to sales ratio also increased and reached 23%. The debt-to-equity ratio was down sharply versus the end of June 2020.



Benoît Potier, Chairman and CEO of Air Liquide, said, 'This first half excellent performance reflects the momentum of our markets and the acceleration in sales in the 2nd quarter. These exceeded the level seen in 2nd quarter of 2019(1), across all regions and for all activities. Sales for the half year were close to 11 billion euros, marking strong growth of +9.2% on a comparable basis, versus the 1st half of 2020.'



