

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK), on Thursday, said it currently expects a group result after tax to range between €3.4 billion and €4.9 billion for the fiscal year 2021.



The adjustment of the forecast is based on the updated outlook of Volkswagen AG, Wolfsburg, for the fiscal year 2021, the company said.



As a consequence of the capital stake of about 31.4%, which Porsche SE holds in Volkswagen AG, the result of the Porsche SE group is significantly influenced by the at equity result attributable to Porsche SE and, thus by the earnings situation of the Volkswagen group.



