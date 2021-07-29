

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron SE (AIXG), a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, on Thursday said its net profit for the half year surged to 11.5 million euros from 2.5 million euros last year, partly reflecting deferred taxes on loss carryforwards.



The equipment specialist reported that its earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for the period more than doubled to 4.9 million euros from 2.2 million euros. Gross profit was at 45.2 million euros in the first half, an increase of 21 percent over last year.



The Group's revenue for the first half reached 117.2 million euros, including service and spare parts, representing an increase of 21 percent over last year's 97.0 million euros.



Looking ahead, the Group confirmed its guidance for the full year 2021, as it continues to expect revenues in the range of 400 million - 440 million euros.



