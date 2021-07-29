

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug maker Sanofi (SNY) reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the company dropped to 1.21 billion euros or 0.97 euros per share from 7.60 billion euros or 6.07 euros per share last year. The prior year result included capital gain from sales of Regeneron shares.



Second-quarter business net income increased 8.1% to 1.731 billion euros and increased 16.8% at CER.



Sanofi sales were 8.74 billion euros, up 6.5% on a reported basis. At CER, Sanofi sales increased 12.4%, mainly driven by Dupixent and vaccines. Specialty Care sales increased 22.0%, due to strong Dupixent (+56.6%) and new oncology.



The company raised full-year 2021 business earnings per share guidance.



Sanofi now expects 2021 business earnings per share to grow around 12% at CER, barring unforeseen major adverse events. Applying average July 2021 exchange rates, the currency impact on 2021 business earnings per share is estimated to be between -4% to -5%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

