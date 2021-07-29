

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intermediate Capital (ICP.L) reported total AUM of $61.5 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of 10%. The company raised $8.2 billion during the period, in line with the company's expectations.



The company expects fiscal 2022 to be a peak year in its four-year fundraising cycle, and also continues to invest in the future sustainable growth of ICG.



Looking ahead, 'we are fully focused on delivering our ambitious growth strategy and developing further as a leading global alternative asset manager,' said Benoît Durteste, CEO and CIO.



