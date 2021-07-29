

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Accor (ACRFY.PK) reported first-half revenue at 824 million euros, down 10% as reported and down 6% like-for-like compared with the first-half of last year, impacted by 14% decline in hotel services revenue.



Consolidated EBITDA was a loss of 120 million euros in the second half, narrowed from loss of 227 million euros reported in the first half of last year.



RevPAR during the first half fell by 60% compared with H1 2019.



'Since May, we have seen a clear recovery. Positive signs including the ramp up of vaccine roll out and the progressive reopening of borders will continue throughout the summer,' said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Accor.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

