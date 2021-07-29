

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) reported Thursday that its second-quarter profit before tax fell 20 percent to $764 million from last year's $961 million. Earnings per share were $0.42, down 27 percent from $0.58 a year ago.



Core earnings per share were $0.90, down 6 percent.



Total revenue for the second quarter climbed 31 percent to $8.22 billion from last year's $6.28 billion. Revenues grew 25 percent at constant currency rates.



Excluding the contribution from the pandemic COVID-19 vaccine, revenue increased 17% in the quarter to $7.33 billion.



Further, the company announced an unchanged first interim dividend of $0.90 or 64.8 pence per ordinary share.



Looking ahead, AstraZeneca updated its full-year 2021 guidance to reflect the contribution of Alexion in the year. Total revenue is now expected to increase by a low-twenties percentage, accompanied by a faster growth in Core earnings per share to $5.05 to $5.40.



The previous expectations issued by both companies earlier in 2021 remain broadly in line with current assumptions and underpin the updated guidance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTRAZENECA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de