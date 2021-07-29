

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) reported that its second-quarter income attributable to shareholders was $3.43 billion or $0.44 per share compared to a loss of $18.13 billion or $2.33 per share in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings were $5.53 billion compared to $638 million last year.



Total revenue and other income for the quarter grew to $61.76 billion from $32.49 billion last year.



The company declared an interim dividend of $0.24 per share. The company launched share buyback of $2 billion which is targeted to be completed by the end of 2021.



