

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo PLC (DGE.L) on Thursday said its net sales in the year 2021 increased 8.3% to 12.733 billion pounds from 11.752 million pounds last year, driven by organic net sales growth across all regions.



Profit attributable to parent company's shareholders grew to 2.66 billion pounds or 113.8p per basic share from 1.409 billion pounds or 60.1 per basic share last year.



Basic earnings per share before exceptional items were 117.5p in 2021 compared with 109.4 a year ago.



The board recommended an increase in final dividend by 5% to 44.59 pence per share.



The company said, 'The final dividend, once approved by shareholders, will be paid to shareholders on 7 October 2021 and payment to US ADR holders will be made on 13 October 2021. '



'While our business has recovered strongly in fiscal 21, with net sales growth on a constant basis ahead of fiscal 19 in three of our five regions, we expect near-term volatility in some markets. However, I remain optimistic about the growth prospects for our industry, with spirits continuing to gain share of total beverage alcohol globally and premiumisation trends remaining strong,' said Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive.



