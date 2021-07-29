

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based aerospace company BAE Systems Plc (BA.L) reported Thursday that its first-half profit climbed to 1.10 billion pounds from last year's 559 million pounds.



Underlying earnings per share increased 25 percent to 21.9 pence. Underlying EBIT was 1.03 billion pounds, up 21 percent on last year.



Sales grew to 10.04 billion pounds from last year's 9.87 billion pounds. Sales grew 6 percent on a constant currency basis.



Order backlog was 44.6 billion, compared to 45.2 billion as of December 31, 2020.



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 9.9p for the half year, an increase of 5 percent on last year. This will be paid on 30 November .



The directors have also approved a new share buyback programme of up to 500 million pounds over the next 12 months, which will commence immediately.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company continues to expect reported underlying EBIT to increase in the range of 6 percent to 8 percent over 2020 and underlying EPS to increase in the range of 3 percent to 5 percent over 2020.



The company still expect the Group's sales to grow in the 3 percent to 5 percent range over 2020.



In London, BAE Systems shares were trading at 576.20 pence, up 2.8 percent.



