

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish oil major Repsol S.A. (REPYY.PK) on Thursday reported first-half net income of 1.235 billion euros. Adjusted net income was 959 million euros, with positive results in all business segments, especially in Exploration and Production.



The Exploration and Production area's first-half earnings totaled 678 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 51 million euros, and up from the 646 million euros earned in the pre-pandemic 2019.



Overall, average production has risen to around 599,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day.



In the Industrial segment, first-half earnings totaled 239 million euros, compared to 296 million euros last year. The Commercial and Renewables unit earned 228 million euros, an increase of 40 percent from the prior year.



The shareholders recently approved the distribution of 0.30 euro gross per share, corresponding to the traditional payment charged to 2021.



In Spain, Repsol shares were trading at 9.74 euros, up 1.48 percent.



