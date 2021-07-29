

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa Plc. (INF.L), a British publishing, business intelligence, and exhibitions group, posted a narrower loss for the half year, reflecting partly the absence of an year-ago cash impairment charge, with decline in revenues due to impact of covid-19 pandemic on its events portfolio.



The Group's loss before tax was reduced to 91.0 million pounds from last year's 801.2 million pounds. Statutory loss per share was 6.1 pence versus 56.9 pence loss per share a year ago.



The Group said its results primarily reflect the net impact of further strength in subscriptions businesses, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Group's events portfolio and the related non-cash impairment charge recorded last year, partially offset by a lower tax charge in that period.



On an adjusted basis, profit before tax was 36.3 million pounds, significantly lower than last year's 71.0 million pounds.



The Group's statutory operating loss was lower at 58.0 million pounds, compared to an operating loss of 739.9 million pounds last year.



For the first half, revenue slid by about 15 percent to 688.9 million due to the continuing disruption to physical events portfolio.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INFORMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de