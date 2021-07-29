

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rentokil Initial (RTO.L) Thursday announced profit before tax of 148.8 million pounds in the first half, higher than 61.8 million pounds during the same period a year ago.



Profit for the period attributable to the Company's equity holders jumped to 119.2 million pounds from 47.1 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share attributable to the Company's equity holders were 6.39p for the first half, up from 2.52p in the comparable period last year.



Adjusted profit before tax increased to 194 million pounds or 8.31p per share versus 125.6 million pounds or 5.3p a year ago.



Revenue for the period increased to 1.463 billion pounds from 1.291 billion pounds last year.



The company's Board declared an interim dividend of 2.09p per share payable on 13 September to shareholders on the register at close of business on 6 August.



'Assuming trading conditions around the world continue to improve and are not significantly impacted by rising cases of new COVID-19 variants, we anticipate mid-single digit organic growth in our core businesses for 2021 and, despite the anticipated tapering off in disinfection presenting more challenging comparatives in the second half, we expect market consensus for full year adjusted pre-tax profit to increase by around £10m to £15m,' the company said.



