

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged up slightly on Thursday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the economy is 'still a ways off' from reaching a standard of 'substantial further progress' to withdraw stimulus measures.



In another development, the U.S. Senate has voted to push forward a bipartisan infrastructure plan amounting to $550 billion, which includes funding for roads, bridges, broadband and other physical infrastructure.



The five-year spending package would be paid for using COVID-19 relief funds, illegally paid unemployment benefits during the crisis and unutilized federal unemployment funds.



The benchmark DAX inched up 22 points, or 0.1 percent, to 15,592 after ending 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday.



MorphoSys AG rallied 2.4 percent. The biotech company said it regained the momentum in Monjuvi sales and the momentum will likely continue into Q3.



Automaker Volkswagen edged up slightly after raising its profit margin target.



Sportswear company Puma declined 1.4 percent after voicing concerns about the short-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its supply chain.



In economic news, Germany's unemployment declined more than expected in July, reports said citing data published by the Federal Labor Agency.



The unemployment rate fell to 5.7 percent in July from about 5.9 percent in June. The rate was forecast to fall marginally to 5.8 percent.



The number of people out of work decreased 91,000 from June, while economists' had forecast a moderate fall of 28,000.



Data released by Destatis earlier in the day showed that the jobless rate remained unchanged at an adjusted 3.7 percent in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

