

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - Technology company Sage Group Plc (SGE.L) Thursday, in its nine-month trading update, reported 2.6 percent growth in Group revenue and said its guidance for the full year across other metrics remains unchanged.



For nine months, total Group revenue rose by 2.6 percent to 1.33 billion pounds and recurring revenue grew by 5 percent to 1.22 million pounds, supported by 11 percent growth in software subscription.



For the third quarter, total Group revenue increased by 5.0 percent to 440 million pounds, and recurring revenue grew by 6.1 percent to 409 million pounds.



Looking ahead, the Group now expects full-year 2021 recurring revenue growth to be slightly above its previous guidance range of 3% to 5%.



