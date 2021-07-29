

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Public transport company National Express Group Plc. (NEX.L) reported that its loss attributable to equity shareholders for the six months ended 30 June narrowed to 25.2 million pounds or 5.8 pence per share from 92.8 million pounds or 17.3 pence per share in the previous year.



Underlying profit before tax was 0.1 million pounds compared to a loss of 60.7 million pounds in the prior year.



Group revenue was 992.4 million pounds, a decrease of 39.1 million pounds or 3.8% from last year. On a constant currency basis, group revenue increased by 1% year-on-year.



Looking ahead, the company expects a positive outlook as its services play an increasingly important role in tackling climate change, assisting economic recovery, and improving social mobility, and it has good visibility around a number of potential growth opportunities driven by these trends.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NATIONAL EXPRESS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de