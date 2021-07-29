

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Professional services company Accenture (ACN) announced Thursday that it has acquired Openmind, a boutique commerce agency in Italy with key capabilities in cloud-based platforms. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The company expects the acquisition to help meet client demand in the rapidly growing commerce market and deliver transformative experiences.



Approximately 110 employees from Openmind will join Accenture Interactive in Italy.



Massimo Morielli, president of Europe for Accenture Interactive, said, 'The pandemic accelerated the shift to buying things online in a major way and has opened up a world of opportunities to brands to transform the commerce experience. They cannot ignore the direction their customers are heading in and the deep experience of the Openmind team will ensure our clients have the tools needed to create these seamless experiences.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ACCENTURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de