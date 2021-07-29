

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose notably on Thursday, with dovish comments by Federal Reserve on interest rates and robust earnings updates from the likes of Royal Dutch Shell and Anglo American helping underpin sentiment.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 50 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,067 after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Royal Dutch Shell rallied 3.5 percent. The oil major raised its dividend and unveiled plans to buy back $2 billion of shares this year after reporting a jump in quarterly earnings.



Anglo American shares soared 5 percent after the miner delivered a record half-year profit.



Spirits maker Diageo advanced 1.2 percent after it reported a better-than-expected rise in full-year organic net sales growth.



Telecommunications company BT slumped 7.5 percent after its Q1 revenue missed expectations.



Medical technology company Smith & Nephew plunged 8.3 percent despite the company moving back into profit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de