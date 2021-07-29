

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Patterson UTI-Energy (PTEN):



-Earnings: -$103.31 million in Q2 vs. -$150.33 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.55 in Q2 vs. -$0.81 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Patterson UTI-Energy reported adjusted earnings of -$103.31 million or -$0.55 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.52 per share -Revenue: $291.77 million in Q2 vs. $250.38 million in the same period last year.



