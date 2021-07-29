

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic confidence increased in July, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The economic confidence index rose to 100.1 in July from 97.8 in June. In the same month last year, the confidence index was 90.1.



The consumer confidence index decreased to 79.5 in July from 81.7 in the previous month.



The measure of manufacturing industry morale increased to 112.1 in July and the confidence index for services grew to 114.8.



The confidence measures for retail trade declined to 109.6 in July and that for construction sector rose to 86.3.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de