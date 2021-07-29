

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $311 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $287 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $3.07 billion from $2.59 billion last year.



Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $311 Mln. vs. $287 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.58 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q2): $3.07 Bln vs. $2.59 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.90 to $3.00



