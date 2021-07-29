

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT):



-Earnings: $130 million in Q2 vs. -$430 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.46 in Q2 vs. $1.55 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $157 million or $0.56 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.38 per share -Revenue: $1.33 billion in Q2 vs. $564 million in the same period last year.



