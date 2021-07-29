

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $304.62 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $118.79 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $340.10 million or $1.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.8% to $3.44 billion from $2.63 billion last year.



LKQ Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $340.10 Mln. vs. $161.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.13 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q2): $3.44 Bln vs. $2.63 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.55 to $3.75



