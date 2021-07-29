

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Southern Co. (SO) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $372 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $612 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $891 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $5.20 billion from $4.62 billion last year.



Southern Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $891 Mln. vs. $822 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.84 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q2): $5.20 Bln vs. $4.62 Bln last year.



