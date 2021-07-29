

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Textron Inc. (TXT):



-Earnings: $183 million in Q2 vs. -$92 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.80 in Q2 vs. -$0.40 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $185 million or $0.81 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.65 per share -Revenue: $3.19 billion in Q2 vs. $2.47 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 to $3.20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TEXTRON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de