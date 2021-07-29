

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brunswick Corp. (BC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $179.4 million, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $70.7 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Brunswick Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $266.4 million or $2.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 56.6% to $1.55 billion from $0.99 billion last year.



Brunswick Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $266.4 Mln. vs. $117.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.52 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.14 -Revenue (Q2): $1.55 Bln vs. $0.99 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.00 Full year revenue guidance: $5.65 - $5.75 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BRUNSWICK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de