

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $162 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $1253 billion, or $3.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Valero Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $197 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.5 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 166.7% to $27.74 billion from $10.4 billion last year.



Valero Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $197 Mln. vs. -$504 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. -$1.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.5 -Revenue (Q2): $27.74 Bln vs. $10.4 Bln last year.



