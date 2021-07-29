

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $301.23 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $268.90 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $305.83 million or $1.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $1.99 billion from $1.71 billion last year.



Hershey Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $305.83 Mln. vs. $273.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.47 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q2): $1.99 Bln vs. $1.71 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.79 to $6.92



