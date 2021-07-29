

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Brunswick Corp. (BC) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2021, based on the enhanced clarity on its ability to drive growth in upcoming periods. It also provided outlook for the third quarter.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings of about 8.00 per share on net sales between$5.65 billion and $5.75 billion. This does not include the potential benefits from the announced acquisition of Navico.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $7.30 to $7.60 per share on net sales between $5.40 billion and $5.60 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.69 per share on net sales of $5.59 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also expects third quarter earnings per share growth of high-single digit percent on revenue growth in the mid-teens percent. The Street is looking for earnings of 1.94 per share on revenue growth of 28.2 percent to $1.38 billion for the quarter.



