

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.21 billion, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $2.34 billion, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Merck & Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.32 billion or $1.31 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.9% to $11.40 billion from $9.35 billion last year.



Merck & Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.32 Bln. vs. $2.59 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.31 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $11.40 Bln vs. $9.35 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.47 - $5.57 Full year revenue guidance: $46.4 - $47.4 Bln



