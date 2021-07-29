

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $391 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $206 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.3% to $1.60 billion from $1.20 billion last year.



Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.16 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q2): $1.60 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.



