

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $3.74 billion, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $2.99 billion, or $0.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.94 billion or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.4% to $28.55 billion from $23.72 billion last year.



Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.94 Bln. vs. $3.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.84 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q2): $28.55 Bln vs. $23.72 Bln last year.



