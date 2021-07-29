

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $747.9 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $446.1 million, or $1 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, American Tower Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 billion or $2.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.9% to $2.29 billion from $1.91 billion last year.



American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.08 Bln. vs. $897.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.39 vs. $2.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q2): $2.29 Bln vs. $1.91 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN TOWER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de