

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $298 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $246 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $409 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $3.10 billion from $2.72 billion last year.



Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $409 Mln. vs. $329 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.80 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q2): $3.10 Bln vs. $2.72 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.93 to $0.95 Full year EPS guidance: $3.49 to $3.55



