

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $448 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $298 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $538 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $3.14 billion from $2.86 billion last year.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $538 Mln. vs. $469 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.38 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q2): $3.14 Bln vs. $2.86 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KEURIG DR PEPPER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de