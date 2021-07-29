

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM-PG) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $110.34 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $741.54 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kimco Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $148.78 million or $0.34 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.0% to $289.02 million from $238.92 million last year.



Kimco Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $148.78 Mln. vs. $103.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.34 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.12 -Revenue (Q2): $289.02 Mln vs. $238.92 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.83 to $0.87



