

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $388.6 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $195.0 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.0% to $2.94 billion from $2.45 billion last year.



Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $388.6 Mln. vs. $195.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.79 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q2): $2.94 Bln vs. $2.45 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MOLSON COORS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de