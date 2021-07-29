

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $798 million, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $792 million, or $3.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $875 million or $3.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $2.11 billion from $1.94 billion last year.



S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $875 Mln. vs. $822 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.62 vs. $3.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.24 -Revenue (Q2): $2.11 Bln vs. $1.94 Bln last year.



