

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting strong second-quarter results on Thursday, beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share growth in the range of 13 percent to 15 percent.



Further, the company raised full-year guidance for constant currency net sales growth to the range of 6 percent to 7 percent, from the previous range of 4 percent to 6 percent.



Chairman and CEO Bob Gamgort said, 'Notwithstanding the expectation for ongoing challenges to persist for some time, we are confident in our strengthened top-line outlook and plan to reinvest any profit upside back into the business. In addition, our commitment to achieve our three-year merger targets ending this year remains unchanged.'



