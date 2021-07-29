

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $467.4 million, or $4.76 per share. This compares with $231.6 million, or $2.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $602.4 million or $6.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.6% to $3.84 billion from $2.77 billion last year.



Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $602.4 Mln. vs. $251.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.13 vs. $2.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.57 -Revenue (Q2): $3.84 Bln vs. $2.77 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $21.50 - $25.00



