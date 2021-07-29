

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD):



-Earnings: -$30.3 million in Q2 vs. -$23.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.39 in Q2 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.0 million or $0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.28 per share -Revenue: $943.5 million in Q2 vs. $890.5 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $4.0 - $4.1 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DIEBOLD NIXDORF-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de