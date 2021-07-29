

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Masco Corp. (MAS):



-Earnings: -$36 million in Q2 vs. $224 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.14 in Q2 vs. $0.85 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $290 million or $1.14 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.04 per share -Revenue: $2.18 billion in Q2 vs. $1.76 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.65 - $3.75



