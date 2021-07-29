

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.25 billion, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $0.52 billion, or $0.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $657 million or $1.16 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $2.13 billion from $1.97 billion last year.



IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $657 Mln. vs. $572 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.16 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.13 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $870 - $885 Mln



