

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY):



-Earnings: $149 million in Q2 vs. -$14 in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.28 in Q2 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Realogy Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $159 million or $1.36 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.07 per share -Revenue: $2.28 billion in Q2 vs. $1.26 billion in the same period last year.



