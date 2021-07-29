

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $273.5 million, or $5.47 per share. This compares with $38.4 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $1.01 billion from $0.98 billion last year.



Alliance Data Systems Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $273.5 Mln. vs. $38.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.47 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

