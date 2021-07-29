

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Paper (IP) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $432 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $266 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $421 million or $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $5.62 billion from $4.87 billion last year.



International Paper earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $421 Mln. vs. $305 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.06 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q2): $5.62 Bln vs. $4.87 Bln last year.



