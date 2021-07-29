

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.04 billion, or $6.42 per share. This compares with $1.01 billion, or $6.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $9.15 billion from $8.88 billion last year.



Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.04 Bln. vs. $1.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.42 vs. $6.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.83 -Revenue (Q2): $9.15 Bln vs. $8.88 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $24.40 - $24.80 Full year revenue guidance: $35,800 -$36,200 Mln



