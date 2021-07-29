

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $225.8 million, or $3.61 per share. This compares with $217.6 million, or $3.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $324.4 million or $3.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $1.38 billion from $1.27 billion last year.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $324.4 Mln. vs. $306.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.81 vs. $3.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.92 -Revenue (Q2): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.



