

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, health care company Baxter International Inc. (BAX) updated its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth for the full-year 2021. The company also provided outlook for the third quarter.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.82 to $2.88 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.49 to $3.55 per share on sales growth of about 8 percent on a reported basis and 5 to 6 percent on a constant currency basis and 4 to 5 percent on an operational basis.



Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $2.85 to $2.93 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.47 to $3.55 per share on sales growth of 8 to 9 percent on a reported basis and 5 to 6 percent on a constant currency basis and 4 to 5 percent on an operational basis.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.51 per share on sales growth of 8.5 percent to $12.66 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third quarter, the company anticipates earnings in a range of $0.79 to $0.81 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.93 to $0.95 per share on sales growth of about 9 percent on a reported basis and about 7 on a constant currency basis and about 6 percent on an operational basis.



The Street is looking for earnings of 0.95 per share on revenue growth of 13.6 percent to $3.22 billion for the quarter.



